Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 207,812 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 207,812 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,063,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,070,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

