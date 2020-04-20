Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,705 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,705 shares during the period. Docusign makes up about 3.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Docusign worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. 2,575,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.