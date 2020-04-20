Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

BKK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

