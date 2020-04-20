Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 94,012 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,012 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,041,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,963 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

