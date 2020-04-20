Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 64,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

AMLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,196,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

