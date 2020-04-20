Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,961,115. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $888,993.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock worth $108,792,246.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

