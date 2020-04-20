Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $17,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $8,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,421.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
