Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $17,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $8,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,421.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.