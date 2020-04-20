Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDNT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Edison Nation has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

