eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 271,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in eGain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in eGain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGAN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 163,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.