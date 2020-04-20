Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stake Cut by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 40,915,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,016,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.07%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.