Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 4,554,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $52.98. 765,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Entegris has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

