Epiq Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VALT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $50.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86.

