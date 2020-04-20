Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.