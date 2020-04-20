Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $746.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

