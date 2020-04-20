Epiq Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Aquabounty Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AQB. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 49,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,103. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, insider David A. Frank purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.