Epiq Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. FS KKR Capital comprises about 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 2,431,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,226. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

