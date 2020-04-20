Epiq Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

