Epiq Partners LLC Raises Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Insiders acquired 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,741. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

