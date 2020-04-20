Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 419,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

