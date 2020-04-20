Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,283. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.