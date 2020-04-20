Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 2,056,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

