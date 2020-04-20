Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,461,900 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded up $9.06 on Friday, reaching $176.84. The company had a trading volume of 163,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,504,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.