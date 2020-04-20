EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Craig Hallum

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $127.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

EXAS stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 1,451,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 1.76.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 125.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

