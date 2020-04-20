Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,942,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,006. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.