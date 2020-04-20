Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,942,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,006. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.69.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.
