FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,559,184 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.10. 319,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

