First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 54,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

