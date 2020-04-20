FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Citigroup upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,495. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

