Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 183,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of FORD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 40,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,496. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

