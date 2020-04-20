Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

