FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,391. The firm has a market cap of $413.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

