FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,029,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,120 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.