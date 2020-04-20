Function X Price Hits $0.0503 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $10.15 million and $85,196.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.45 or 0.99701996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061928 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,836,054 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

