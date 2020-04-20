G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.86.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 393,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,380. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

