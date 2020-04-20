GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Position Reduced by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. GALAPAGOS NV/S accounts for about 2.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

GLPG stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

