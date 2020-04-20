Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). Analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

