Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,167,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Garmin alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,057. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.