Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $6.64 million and $49.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,598,182 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

