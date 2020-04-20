Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

GENC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 31,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.86%.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

