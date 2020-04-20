Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 662,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,751. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.