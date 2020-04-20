GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

GNMK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 6,240,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.95.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $406,121 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

