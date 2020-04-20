Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 344,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of GNCA stock remained flat at $$2.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
