Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 344,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GNCA stock remained flat at $$2.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

