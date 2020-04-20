Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 387,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Richard F. Miles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $121,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 95,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,211. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.34. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEOS. TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

