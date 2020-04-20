Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,874,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

ROCK stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 139,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.