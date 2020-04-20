Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.81.

GILD traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,195,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050,612. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

