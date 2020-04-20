Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 154,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a PE ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

