Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $1.99 million and $52,626.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00596857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007393 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

