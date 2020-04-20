Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUU. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 3,551,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

