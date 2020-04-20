GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLYC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 164,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,587. The company has a market cap of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

