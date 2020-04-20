GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,010.79 and $863.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

