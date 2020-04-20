Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

